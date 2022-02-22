Security expert from Oklahoma weighs in on crisis in Ukraine







A security expert from Oklahoma weighed in on the crisis in Ukraine.Dr. Larry Regens, the Director at the OU Center for Intelligence and National Security, said that Putin’s goal is to restore, what he sees, as Russia’s historic and legitimate lands.Regens added that containing Putin and ultimately stopping him and other autocrats who are watching the United States’ response is the “biggest challenge we’ve faced since the end of the Cold War.”Speaking of the Cold War, Regens said that today’s situation isn’t all that different than what we saw decades ago.”It has many of the echoes of when we came out of WWII victoriously. Now we face a similar situation,” Regens said.KOCO 5 asked Regens if he thinks another Cold War is on the horizon.”Will it be the same as the last cold war? That’s a different question. But yeah, I think we’re already in what is in fact a significant geopolitical and economic conflict with China and also a geopolitical conflict with Russia. Here we are harkening back to the choices President Truman faced a different time, different context but we face the same choice now with Putin,” Regens said.This begs the question: why does Russia want to invade, possibly, Ukraine? Regens explained the most recent breaking news, that Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would recognize two areas in Ukraine, currently held by Russian separatists, as an independent.”Let’s say you took western Oklahoma and part of it split off but not all of it, and then you had a border that was a militarized border where they’re shooting back and forth. That’s what’s going on there literally on a daily basis,” Regens said.Lastly, KOCO 5 asked Regens how or if the Russia-Ukraine conflict affects us as Americans or even Oklahomans. “It sends a signal, not just to Russia that Putin can do this but to China as well and other autocrats and that has significant implications for Oklahomans and Americans and our place in the world,” Regens said.On Twitter, President Joe Biden posted, “I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps.”

A security expert from Oklahoma weighed in on the crisis in Ukraine. Dr. Larry Regens, the Director at the OU Center for Intelligence and National Security, said that Putin’s goal is to restore, what he sees, as Russia’s historic and legitimate lands. Regens added that containing Putin and ultimately stopping him and other autocrats who are watching the United States’ response is the “biggest challenge we’ve faced since the end of the Cold War.” Speaking of the Cold War, Regens said that today’s situation isn’t all that different than what we saw decades ago. “It has many of the echoes of when we came out of WWII victoriously. Now we face a similar situation,” Regens said. KOCO 5 asked Regens if he thinks another Cold War is on the horizon. “Will it be the same as the last cold war? That’s a different question. But yeah, I think we’re already in what is in fact a significant geopolitical and economic conflict with China and also a geopolitical conflict with Russia. Here we are harkening back to the choices President Truman faced a different time, different context but we face the same choice now with Putin,” Regens said. This begs the question: why does Russia want to invade, possibly, Ukraine? Regens explained the most recent breaking news, that Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would recognize two areas in Ukraine, currently held by Russian separatists, as an independent. “Let’s say you took western Oklahoma and part of it split off but not all of it, and then you had a border that was a militarized border where they’re shooting back and forth. That’s what’s going on there literally on a daily basis,” Regens said. Lastly, KOCO 5 asked Regens how or if the Russia-Ukraine conflict affects us as Americans or even Oklahomans. “It sends a signal, not just to Russia that Putin can do this but to China as well and other autocrats and that has significant implications for Oklahomans and Americans and our place in the world,” Regens said. On Twitter, President Joe Biden posted, “I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps.”





Source link



