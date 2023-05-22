Security Guard Killed at Preston Center in Dallas Identified – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The Dallas Police Department has known the safety guard who used to be killed on Friday all the way through a war of words with a suspected automobile thief. The sufferer has been named as 34-year-old Adalberto Santiago. Reports counsel that Santiago used to be shot all the way through a combat that broke out after he faced a suspect who used to be breaking right into a automobile in the 8200 block of Westchester Drive via Preston Center round 3:30 p.m on Friday. Santiago used to be taken to a neighborhood health facility however died later from his accidents.

Marcus Santi, a instructor at Preston Fitness, used to be provide when the incident took place. He mentioned, “A man lost his life. Why? He’s just trying to do his job honorably, stop someone from breaking into a car. This thief was willing to murder.”

The suspect used to be in a position to flee in a gold sedan, which used to be captured on surveillance video bought via NBC 5. The automobile used to be later discovered in a closed industry car parking zone in the 2200 block of N. Cockrell Hill Road. As of Saturday, the suspect remained at the run.

Although Santi didn’t know Santiago individually, he known that safety officials are often provide at Preston Center.

“Especially up most sensible at the storage and you then’ll simply see them strolling, walking round,” he mentioned. “Everybody here is very, very friendly. We all wave hello at each other, we all say hi. You don’t expect something like that to happen in this area.”

He added that he appreciates the paintings safety guards do and is disheartened via the incident. (*5*)

Dallas police have asked any person with information in regards to the suspect or the crime to touch Detective Jonequia Acrond at 214-605-4691 or e-mail [email protected]