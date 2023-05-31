Security guard shot, killed at illegal gambling establishment in Hollywood Hills; suspects at large

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — Two suspects had been at large Wednesday morning after a person running as a safety guard used to be shot and killed at an illegal gambling establishment in Hollywood Hills, government mentioned.

The capturing passed off about 4 a.m. at a nightclub in the 2200 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, in step with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators mentioned two robbers dressed in ski mask entered the establishment all the way through an illegal poker recreation. The safety guard brandished a gun and used to be fatally shot through one of the vital suspects, mentioned an LAPD spokesperson.

The sufferer used to be pronounced useless at the scene. He used to be no longer right away recognized.

Descriptions of the 2 suspects weren’t right away to be had.