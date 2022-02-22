Security guards jump into action after shooting at Midtown bar







Security guards jumped into action after a shooting outside a popular Midtown bar.On the weekends, the area of Northwest 10th Street and North Hudson Avenue is extremely busy. So, when someone started shooting outside of Sunset Patio Bar early Saturday morning, security took action.”There was a red Dodge Charger doing donuts in the intersection of 10th and Hudson, and a young male ran up on the vehicle with a pistol and a big drum magazine and started opening fire,” said Christopher Collier, a security guard at Sunset Patio Bar.>> Related: Oklahoma City officials use drone technology after overnight shootingIn an area known for its nightlife, there was an active shooter situation.”He was shooting wildly, and I didn’t want anyone else to get hurt,” Collier said.Armed security made a quick decision to stop the incident. “The only thing I could do to stop the situation was to shoot myself and open fire. I shot him twice, I shot him once in the neck and once in the stomach. He went down instantly,” Collier said.After the shooting, the guard said that the suspect shot at him from the ground as he tried to take the gun.”We made eye contact and the bullet barely missed my left side. My ears still ringing out of control on the left side,” Collier said.Security and police officers administered first aid before the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said that the suspect is expected to be fine.It is still unclear who was in the car.”We never did have a victim show up from the people who were in the car who he was shooting into so at this point, it’s probably safe to assume that nobody got hit by the gunfire in that car,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, OKCPD.Police said that the investigation is ongoing. The district attorney will decide who will be charged in the case.

Security guards jumped into action after a shooting outside a popular Midtown bar. On the weekends, the area of Northwest 10th Street and North Hudson Avenue is extremely busy. So, when someone started shooting outside of Sunset Patio Bar early Saturday morning, security took action. “There was a red Dodge Charger doing donuts in the intersection of 10th and Hudson, and a young male ran up on the vehicle with a pistol and a big drum magazine and started opening fire,” said Christopher Collier, a security guard at Sunset Patio Bar. >> Related: Oklahoma City officials use drone technology after overnight shooting In an area known for its nightlife, there was an active shooter situation. “He was shooting wildly, and I didn’t want anyone else to get hurt,” Collier said. Armed security made a quick decision to stop the incident. “The only thing I could do to stop the situation was to shoot myself and open fire. I shot him twice, I shot him once in the neck and once in the stomach. He went down instantly,” Collier said. After the shooting, the guard said that the suspect shot at him from the ground as he tried to take the gun. “We made eye contact and the bullet barely missed my left side. My ears still ringing out of control on the left side,” Collier said. Security and police officers administered first aid before the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said that the suspect is expected to be fine. It is still unclear who was in the car. “We never did have a victim show up from the people who were in the car who he was shooting into so at this point, it’s probably safe to assume that nobody got hit by the gunfire in that car,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, OKCPD. Police said that the investigation is ongoing. The district attorney will decide who will be charged in the case.





Source link



