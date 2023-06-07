See it in photos: Smoke from Canadian wildfires engulfs NYC in hazy blanket

Millions of Americans are currently experiencing air quality alerts due to wildfires in Canada. The air pollution in New York City has drastically worsened in recent days, resulting in some of the worst air quality on the planet. The haze caused by the wildfires has made it difficult to see iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline, even from a short distance. Pictures show an orange sky and people wearing masks to protect their health. According to News New York, the air quality has not been this bad since the 1960s. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has urged residents to take precautions, calling it an unprecedented event. Heavy smoke continues to fill the air, causing health concerns for those living in affected areas.



