See projections for TCU, SMU, North Texas and more area schools

March 2, 2022
Al Lindsey
After a road loss to Texas on Feb. 23, TCU faced an opportunity, but a tough one at that. The Horned Frogs welcomed in back-to-back AP Top 10 teams in Texas Tech and Kansas. Two losses would push TCU into double digits, making their chances at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid worse than ideal.

The Horned Frogs proved to be up for the challenge, beating both Texas Tech and Kansas in a four-day span.

“I think they’re in,” ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi told The Dallas Morning News before TCU beat Kansas on Tuesday.

For many teams, this time of the year is fixated on the question of being in the tournament field, or out of it. Even seeding is up for discussion.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, let’s look at the bracket outlook for teams likely in the field, as well as teams living on the edge of the bubble. The News also got thoughts from Lunardi on all the teams below.

Baylor (25-5, 13-4 in conference)

Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan reacts after a basket against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)(Ray Carlin / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Remaining Schedule: vs. Iowa State (Saturday)

NET Ranking: 3rdRPI: 7th

KenPom Strength of Schedule: 11th

ESPN Bracketology: 1 seed (automatic qualifier) vs. Long Beach State

CBS Bracketology: 1 seed vs. TBD

Bracket Matrix: 1.06 average seed, appearing in 137 of 137 bracket projections

Thoughts from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi (on Sunday, via his ESPN Bracketology story): “Baylor was the only top-10 team to improve its seed. The Bears began the day sixth overall and ended up fourth overall. That gives the defending NCAA champions the final 1-seed.”

North Texas (22-4, 15-1 in conference)

North Texas coach Grant McCasland has quickly built the Mean Green into one of the elite teams outside of the power conferences in the country. UNT won the Conference USA regular season title two years ago and followed up by winning the league s postseason tournament last year. The Mean Green have won 11 straight games heading into a game at UAB on Saturday and haven t shown any sign of slowing down.(Jeff Woo / DRC)

Remaining Schedule: at UTSA (Thursday), at UTEP (Saturday)

NET Ranking: 39th

RPI: 27th

KenPom Strength of Schedule: 138th

ESPN Bracketology: 12 seed (automatic qualifier) vs. Arkansas

CBS Bracketology: 12 seed vs. St. Mary’s

Bracket Matrix: 11.35 average seed, appearing in 133 of 137 bracket projections

Thoughts from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: “Two [good] years in a row for them … I’m a little torn with them about getting an at-large bid if they need it. Certainly the numbers say it, but there’s not a win I can hang my hat on.

“[Their argument] is similar to Davidson, but Davidson beat Alabama.”

SMU (20-7, 11-4 in conference)

SMU guard Kendric Davis (3) controls the ball against Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35)...
SMU guard Kendric Davis (3) controls the ball against Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) and guard Jamal Shead during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Remaining schedule: vs. Cincinnati (Thursday), vs. Tulane (Sunday)

NET Ranking: 50th

RPI: 45th

KenPom Strength of Schedule: 101st

ESPN Bracketology: First Four Out

CBS Bracketology: 11 seed vs. USCBracket Matrix: 11.61 average seed, appearing in 51 of 137 bracket projections

Thoughts from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: “I would put SMU’s chances … at 35% to make the tournament, which is not terrible and probably not out of line with their preseason expectations.

“They’re probably going to have to get, probably, one more Memphis or Houston win [in the AAC Tournament] to get back in the field.

“[Cincinnati and Tulane] become games that can’t really help you, but they can absolutely give you the signal to start printing NIT tickets.”

TCU (19-9, 8-8 in conference)

TCU Horned Frogs center Kevin Samuel (21) tries to pump up fans during the second half of an...
TCU Horned Frogs center Kevin Samuel (21) tries to pump up fans during the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game between Baylor and TCU on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena on the TCU campus in Fort Worth. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News)
(Ashley Landis / Staff Photographer)

Remaining schedule: at Kansas (Thursday), at West Virginia (Saturday)

NET Ranking: 46th 

RPI: 56th

KenPom Strength of Schedule: 21st

ESPN Bracketology: 9 seed vs. Boise State

CBS Bracketology: 7 seed vs. Davidson

Bracket Matrix: 9.07 average seed, appearing in 134 of 137 bracket projections

Thoughts from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: “I think they’re in. I think Saturday took care of it. [The win over Kansas] all-but guarantees them a single-digit seed, which would be one of their greatest accomplishments, not just under Jamie [Dixon], but in a couple decades.

“They’re in really good shape … there’s an outside chance Arizona could be a one seed, which would open up an [8 or 9] spot in the [southern] bracket.”

Texas (21-9, 10-7 in conference)

Texas Longhorns guard Courtney Ramey (3) talks with guard Matt Coleman III (2) during the...
Texas Longhorns guard Courtney Ramey (3) talks with guard Matt Coleman III (2) during the second half of an NCAA men’s basketball game between the University of Texas and TCU on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Schollmaier Arena on the TCU campus in Fort Worth. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News)(Ashley Landis / Staff Photographer)

Remaining schedule: at Kansas (Saturday)

NET Ranking: 15th  

RPI: 46th

KenPom Strength of Schedule: 29th

ESPN Bracketology: 5 seed vs. Iona

CBS Bracketology: 5 seed vs. TBD

Bracket Matrix: 5.03 average seed, appearing in 137 of 137 bracket projections

Thoughts from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: “I suspect they will be a 5 or a 6 seed.”

Texas Tech (23-7, 12-5 in conference)

Texas Tech's Clarence Nadolny (3) celebrates after a foul call during the second half of an...
Texas Tech’s Clarence Nadolny (3) celebrates after a foul call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Chase Seabolt)(Chase Seabolt / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

NET Ranking: 10th  

RPI: 18th

KenPom Strength of Schedule: 22nd

ESPN Bracketology: 3 seed vs. New Mexico State

CBS Bracketology: 3 seed vs. Texas State

Bracket Matrix: 2.93 average seed, appearing in 137 of 137 bracket projections

Thoughts from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: “I think they’re in the high 3s to the low 2s. All that matters is saving the 1s for the Elite 8.

On either a 2 or a 3 seeding: “I think those [first-round] games are more about matchups rather than the [opponent’s] team number. Sliding up to 2 [could be] a distinction without a difference.”

Find more college sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.



