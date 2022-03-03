See projections for TCU, SMU, North Texas and more area schools

After a road loss to Texas on Feb. 23, TCU faced an opportunity, but a tough one at that. The Horned Frogs welcomed in back-to-back AP Top 10 teams in Texas Tech and Kansas. Two losses would push TCU into double digits, making their chances at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid worse than ideal.
The Horned Frogs proved to be up for the challenge, beating both Texas Tech and Kansas in a four-day span.
“I think they’re in,” ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi told The Dallas Morning News before TCU beat Kansas on Tuesday.
For many teams, this time of the year is fixated on the question of being in the tournament field, or out of it. Even seeding is up for discussion.
Heading into the final week of the regular season, let’s look at the bracket outlook for teams likely in the field, as well as teams living on the edge of the bubble. The News also got thoughts from Lunardi on all the teams below.
Baylor (25-5, 13-4 in conference)
Remaining Schedule: vs. Iowa State (Saturday)
NET Ranking: 3rdRPI: 7th
KenPom Strength of Schedule: 11th
ESPN Bracketology: 1 seed (automatic qualifier) vs. Long Beach State
CBS Bracketology: 1 seed vs. TBD
Bracket Matrix: 1.06 average seed, appearing in 137 of 137 bracket projections
Thoughts from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi (on Sunday, via his ESPN Bracketology story): “Baylor was the only top-10 team to improve its seed. The Bears began the day sixth overall and ended up fourth overall. That gives the defending NCAA champions the final 1-seed.”
North Texas (22-4, 15-1 in conference)
Remaining Schedule: at UTSA (Thursday), at UTEP (Saturday)
NET Ranking: 39th
RPI: 27th
KenPom Strength of Schedule: 138th
ESPN Bracketology: 12 seed (automatic qualifier) vs. Arkansas
CBS Bracketology: 12 seed vs. St. Mary’s
Bracket Matrix: 11.35 average seed, appearing in 133 of 137 bracket projections
Thoughts from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: “Two [good] years in a row for them … I’m a little torn with them about getting an at-large bid if they need it. Certainly the numbers say it, but there’s not a win I can hang my hat on.
“[Their argument] is similar to Davidson, but Davidson beat Alabama.”
SMU (20-7, 11-4 in conference)
Remaining schedule: vs. Cincinnati (Thursday), vs. Tulane (Sunday)
NET Ranking: 50th
RPI: 45th
KenPom Strength of Schedule: 101st
ESPN Bracketology: First Four Out
CBS Bracketology: 11 seed vs. USCBracket Matrix: 11.61 average seed, appearing in 51 of 137 bracket projections
Thoughts from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: “I would put SMU’s chances … at 35% to make the tournament, which is not terrible and probably not out of line with their preseason expectations.
“They’re probably going to have to get, probably, one more Memphis or Houston win [in the AAC Tournament] to get back in the field.
“[Cincinnati and Tulane] become games that can’t really help you, but they can absolutely give you the signal to start printing NIT tickets.”
TCU (19-9, 8-8 in conference)
Remaining schedule: at Kansas (Thursday), at West Virginia (Saturday)
NET Ranking: 46th
RPI: 56th
KenPom Strength of Schedule: 21st
ESPN Bracketology: 9 seed vs. Boise State
CBS Bracketology: 7 seed vs. Davidson
Bracket Matrix: 9.07 average seed, appearing in 134 of 137 bracket projections
Thoughts from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: “I think they’re in. I think Saturday took care of it. [The win over Kansas] all-but guarantees them a single-digit seed, which would be one of their greatest accomplishments, not just under Jamie [Dixon], but in a couple decades.
“They’re in really good shape … there’s an outside chance Arizona could be a one seed, which would open up an [8 or 9] spot in the [southern] bracket.”
Texas (21-9, 10-7 in conference)
Remaining schedule: at Kansas (Saturday)
NET Ranking: 15th
RPI: 46th
KenPom Strength of Schedule: 29th
ESPN Bracketology: 5 seed vs. Iona
CBS Bracketology: 5 seed vs. TBD
Bracket Matrix: 5.03 average seed, appearing in 137 of 137 bracket projections
Thoughts from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: “I suspect they will be a 5 or a 6 seed.”
Texas Tech (23-7, 12-5 in conference)
NET Ranking: 10th
RPI: 18th
KenPom Strength of Schedule: 22nd
ESPN Bracketology: 3 seed vs. New Mexico State
CBS Bracketology: 3 seed vs. Texas State
Bracket Matrix: 2.93 average seed, appearing in 137 of 137 bracket projections
Thoughts from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: “I think they’re in the high 3s to the low 2s. All that matters is saving the 1s for the Elite 8.
On either a 2 or a 3 seeding: “I think those [first-round] games are more about matchups rather than the [opponent’s] team number. Sliding up to 2 [could be] a distinction without a difference.”
Find more college sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.