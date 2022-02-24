See who has the best stats in D-FW

Front Page

February 24, 2022
Al Lindsey
Below are The Dallas Morning News’ stats leaders for girls soccer as of February 23. Coaches, if you do not see your school’s stats, email them to [email protected]

Note: Private schools began their season much earlier than UIL schools. SPC schools have already completed their season, and the TAPPS playoffs begin soon.

You can find boys soccer stat leaders here.

Goals

Player, SchoolNo.
Chloe Chadwick, Forney30
Ava Thompson, McKinney Christian30
Valerie Flores, Irving MacArthur27
Samantha Rodriguez, Adamson25
Kennedy Clountz, Frisco Liberty25
Albertha Matafadi, Hurst L.D. Bell24
Allie Love, Colleyville Heritage24
Addyson Welch, Mansfield23
Sydney Dickson, Midlothian Heritage22
Stephanie Arreola, Adamson21
Morgan Brown, Wylie21
Jazelle Alvarado, Sunset20
Summer Brown, Arlington19
Mashala Williams, Garland Naaman Forest18
Ana Cedeno, Irving MacArthur18
Ella VanCaugen, North Forney18
Reneta Vargas, Coppell17
Emma Sheehan, Argyle16
Jordyn Herrera, Prosper16
Bella Campos, Flower Mound Marcus16
Allison Justice, Keller Timber Creek16
Lexi Lee, Frisco16
Juiliana Vesquez, North Forney16
Kasey Carter, Forney15
Emma Yolinsky, Prosper15

Assists

Player, SchoolNo.
Ana Cedeno, Irving MacArthur23
Albertha Matafadi, Hurst L.D. Bell18
Samantha Rodriguez, Adamson17
Aubrie Ramos, Sunset16
Stephanie Arreola, Adamson16
Valerie Flores, Irving MacArthur15
Kasey Carter, Forney13
Maddie Reynolds, Flower Mound Marcus13
Michelle Rodriguez, North Forney13
Kerry Scott, Midlothian Heritage13
Jordyn Herrera, Prosper12
Jaida Arizmendi, Sunset12
Ella Jones, Highland Park12
Kennedy Husbands, Midlothian12
Jia Diaz, Sunset12
Aryanna Jimison, Hebron11
Ava Thompson, McKinney Christian11
Maddie Jordan, Midlothian Heritage11
Alexa Baker, Allen11
Chloe Chadwick, Forney11
Ryleigh Adams, Colleyville Heritage11
Lia Castaneda, Arlington11
Ella Weathersby, Highland Park11
Bella Campos, Flower Mound Marcus10
Sydney Dickson, Midlothian Heritage10

Team Offense

TeamAvg.
North Dallas6.8
Argyle5.3
Forney5.2
Sunset5.1
Midlothian Heritage4.9
Woodrow Wilson4.9
Highland Park4.8
Midlothian4.5
Adamson4.5
W.T. White4.4
Wylie4.4
Flower Mound Marcus4.3
Prosper4.3
Hurst L.D. Bell4.2
Molina4.1
Mansfield4
Rockwall4
Hebron3.9
Southlake Carroll3.9
Colleyville Heritage3.8
Irving MacArthur3.7
Richardson Pearce3.7
McKinney Boyd3.6
Lovejoy3.5
Allen3.5

Team Defense

TeamAvg.
Mesquite Horn0.2
McKinney Boyd0.3
Keller0.3
Wylie0.4
Prosper0.4
Duncanville0.4
Richardson Pearce0.4
Frisco Wakeland0.5
Hurst L.D. Bell0.5
Hebron0.5
Mansfield0.5
Highland Park0.5
Argyle0.5
Forney0.6
W.T. White0.6
Flower Mound Marcus0.6
Allen0.6
Woodrow Wilson0.6
Frisco0.6
Red Oak0.7
North Dallas0.7
Rockwall0.8
Lovejoy0.8
Denton Guyer0.8
Sunset0.9

Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

To view subscription options for The News and SportsDay, click here.



