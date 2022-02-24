See who has the best stats in D-FW

Below are The Dallas Morning News’ stats leaders for girls soccer as of February 23. Coaches, if you do not see your school’s stats, email them to [email protected]

Note: Private schools began their season much earlier than UIL schools. SPC schools have already completed their season, and the TAPPS playoffs begin soon.

You can find boys soccer stat leaders here.

Goals

Player, School No. Chloe Chadwick, Forney 30 Ava Thompson, McKinney Christian 30 Valerie Flores, Irving MacArthur 27 Samantha Rodriguez, Adamson 25 Kennedy Clountz, Frisco Liberty 25 Albertha Matafadi, Hurst L.D. Bell 24 Allie Love, Colleyville Heritage 24 Addyson Welch, Mansfield 23 Sydney Dickson, Midlothian Heritage 22 Stephanie Arreola, Adamson 21 Morgan Brown, Wylie 21 Jazelle Alvarado, Sunset 20 Summer Brown, Arlington 19 Mashala Williams, Garland Naaman Forest 18 Ana Cedeno, Irving MacArthur 18 Ella VanCaugen, North Forney 18 Reneta Vargas, Coppell 17 Emma Sheehan, Argyle 16 Jordyn Herrera, Prosper 16 Bella Campos, Flower Mound Marcus 16 Allison Justice, Keller Timber Creek 16 Lexi Lee, Frisco 16 Juiliana Vesquez, North Forney 16 Kasey Carter, Forney 15 Emma Yolinsky, Prosper 15

Assists

Player, School No. Ana Cedeno, Irving MacArthur 23 Albertha Matafadi, Hurst L.D. Bell 18 Samantha Rodriguez, Adamson 17 Aubrie Ramos, Sunset 16 Stephanie Arreola, Adamson 16 Valerie Flores, Irving MacArthur 15 Kasey Carter, Forney 13 Maddie Reynolds, Flower Mound Marcus 13 Michelle Rodriguez, North Forney 13 Kerry Scott, Midlothian Heritage 13 Jordyn Herrera, Prosper 12 Jaida Arizmendi, Sunset 12 Ella Jones, Highland Park 12 Kennedy Husbands, Midlothian 12 Jia Diaz, Sunset 12 Aryanna Jimison, Hebron 11 Ava Thompson, McKinney Christian 11 Maddie Jordan, Midlothian Heritage 11 Alexa Baker, Allen 11 Chloe Chadwick, Forney 11 Ryleigh Adams, Colleyville Heritage 11 Lia Castaneda, Arlington 11 Ella Weathersby, Highland Park 11 Bella Campos, Flower Mound Marcus 10 Sydney Dickson, Midlothian Heritage 10

Team Offense

Team Avg. North Dallas 6.8 Argyle 5.3 Forney 5.2 Sunset 5.1 Midlothian Heritage 4.9 Woodrow Wilson 4.9 Highland Park 4.8 Midlothian 4.5 Adamson 4.5 W.T. White 4.4 Wylie 4.4 Flower Mound Marcus 4.3 Prosper 4.3 Hurst L.D. Bell 4.2 Molina 4.1 Mansfield 4 Rockwall 4 Hebron 3.9 Southlake Carroll 3.9 Colleyville Heritage 3.8 Irving MacArthur 3.7 Richardson Pearce 3.7 McKinney Boyd 3.6 Lovejoy 3.5 Allen 3.5

Team Defense

Team Avg. Mesquite Horn 0.2 McKinney Boyd 0.3 Keller 0.3 Wylie 0.4 Prosper 0.4 Duncanville 0.4 Richardson Pearce 0.4 Frisco Wakeland 0.5 Hurst L.D. Bell 0.5 Hebron 0.5 Mansfield 0.5 Highland Park 0.5 Argyle 0.5 Forney 0.6 W.T. White 0.6 Flower Mound Marcus 0.6 Allen 0.6 Woodrow Wilson 0.6 Frisco 0.6 Red Oak 0.7 North Dallas 0.7 Rockwall 0.8 Lovejoy 0.8 Denton Guyer 0.8 Sunset 0.9

***

Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

To view subscription options for The News and SportsDay, click here.