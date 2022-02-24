See who has the best stats in D-FW

Below are The Dallas Morning News’ stats leaders for girls soccer as of February 23. Coaches, if you do not see your school’s stats, email them to [email protected]
Note: Private schools began their season much earlier than UIL schools. SPC schools have already completed their season, and the TAPPS playoffs begin soon.
Goals
|Player, School
|No.
|Chloe Chadwick, Forney
|30
|Ava Thompson, McKinney Christian
|30
|Valerie Flores, Irving MacArthur
|27
|Samantha Rodriguez, Adamson
|25
|Kennedy Clountz, Frisco Liberty
|25
|Albertha Matafadi, Hurst L.D. Bell
|24
|Allie Love, Colleyville Heritage
|24
|Addyson Welch, Mansfield
|23
|Sydney Dickson, Midlothian Heritage
|22
|Stephanie Arreola, Adamson
|21
|Morgan Brown, Wylie
|21
|Jazelle Alvarado, Sunset
|20
|Summer Brown, Arlington
|19
|Mashala Williams, Garland Naaman Forest
|18
|Ana Cedeno, Irving MacArthur
|18
|Ella VanCaugen, North Forney
|18
|Reneta Vargas, Coppell
|17
|Emma Sheehan, Argyle
|16
|Jordyn Herrera, Prosper
|16
|Bella Campos, Flower Mound Marcus
|16
|Allison Justice, Keller Timber Creek
|16
|Lexi Lee, Frisco
|16
|Juiliana Vesquez, North Forney
|16
|Kasey Carter, Forney
|15
|Emma Yolinsky, Prosper
|15
Assists
|Player, School
|No.
|Ana Cedeno, Irving MacArthur
|23
|Albertha Matafadi, Hurst L.D. Bell
|18
|Samantha Rodriguez, Adamson
|17
|Aubrie Ramos, Sunset
|16
|Stephanie Arreola, Adamson
|16
|Valerie Flores, Irving MacArthur
|15
|Kasey Carter, Forney
|13
|Maddie Reynolds, Flower Mound Marcus
|13
|Michelle Rodriguez, North Forney
|13
|Kerry Scott, Midlothian Heritage
|13
|Jordyn Herrera, Prosper
|12
|Jaida Arizmendi, Sunset
|12
|Ella Jones, Highland Park
|12
|Kennedy Husbands, Midlothian
|12
|Jia Diaz, Sunset
|12
|Aryanna Jimison, Hebron
|11
|Ava Thompson, McKinney Christian
|11
|Maddie Jordan, Midlothian Heritage
|11
|Alexa Baker, Allen
|11
|Chloe Chadwick, Forney
|11
|Ryleigh Adams, Colleyville Heritage
|11
|Lia Castaneda, Arlington
|11
|Ella Weathersby, Highland Park
|11
|Bella Campos, Flower Mound Marcus
|10
|Sydney Dickson, Midlothian Heritage
|10
Team Offense
|Team
|Avg.
|North Dallas
|6.8
|Argyle
|5.3
|Forney
|5.2
|Sunset
|5.1
|Midlothian Heritage
|4.9
|Woodrow Wilson
|4.9
|Highland Park
|4.8
|Midlothian
|4.5
|Adamson
|4.5
|W.T. White
|4.4
|Wylie
|4.4
|Flower Mound Marcus
|4.3
|Prosper
|4.3
|Hurst L.D. Bell
|4.2
|Molina
|4.1
|Mansfield
|4
|Rockwall
|4
|Hebron
|3.9
|Southlake Carroll
|3.9
|Colleyville Heritage
|3.8
|Irving MacArthur
|3.7
|Richardson Pearce
|3.7
|McKinney Boyd
|3.6
|Lovejoy
|3.5
|Allen
|3.5
Team Defense
|Team
|Avg.
|Mesquite Horn
|0.2
|McKinney Boyd
|0.3
|Keller
|0.3
|Wylie
|0.4
|Prosper
|0.4
|Duncanville
|0.4
|Richardson Pearce
|0.4
|Frisco Wakeland
|0.5
|Hurst L.D. Bell
|0.5
|Hebron
|0.5
|Mansfield
|0.5
|Highland Park
|0.5
|Argyle
|0.5
|Forney
|0.6
|W.T. White
|0.6
|Flower Mound Marcus
|0.6
|Allen
|0.6
|Woodrow Wilson
|0.6
|Frisco
|0.6
|Red Oak
|0.7
|North Dallas
|0.7
|Rockwall
|0.8
|Lovejoy
|0.8
|Denton Guyer
|0.8
|Sunset
|0.9
***
