Selmon Expressway construction to cause closure, overnight detour

TAMPA, Fla. — There might be overnight construction on the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) inflicting a detour for the nights of June 26 and 27.

The REL ramps might be underneath construction and westbound site visitors might be detoured off of fiftieth Street. The detour will take drivers to SR 60 (Adamo Drive) after which again onto the Expressway at twenty second Street. The tolls at twenty second Street might be waived in the course of the detour.

The detour is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Monday, June 27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On an ongoing foundation, nighttime lane closures will happen all through this mission.

For extra information about this mission, name 813-272-6740 or click on here.