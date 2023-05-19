Seminole Historical Society captures community’s rich history

Seminole City Park is a must-visit location, with an added forestall on the Seminole Historical Society Museum. Admission is unfastened, however donations are welcome. The museum showcases the history of Seminole, that includes the realm’s first pioneer circle of relatives, the primary elegance of Seminole Elementary, how orange groves assisted in shaping the neighborhood, and its connection to Native Americans. President Kristen Oliphant expressed the importance of documenting history for long term generations to know their heritage, announcing, “Students, as you’re going through school, you need to learn about what was special about where I live, what made it home.”

In 2007, a Colombian Wooly Mammoth fossil used to be found out in Boca Ciega Millennium Park by way of a neighborhood teenager taking photos. Today, the fossils are situated within the museum, at the side of the tale of ways they had been discovered. Moreover, the historic society is organizing a fundraiser match on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to give a boost to their preservation efforts.

Seminole Historical Society

The museum additionally gives a non-public lawn excursion of the Historic Holloway Haven for $10. For extra information at the museum and learn how to get entangled, please click here.