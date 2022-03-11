Seminole man pleads guilty to murder for a slaying

A Seminole Nation citizen whom federal prosecutors say was a Native American jail gang member has pleaded responsible to homicide, in keeping with federal courtroom data.John Douglas Knight, 42, pleaded responsible Wednesday in a Muskogee federal courtroom within the deadly 2015 Seminole County capturing of Scotty Candler.In a signed plea settlement, Knight stated he and co-defendant Matthew Onesimo Armstrong went to Candler’s dwelling and fatally shot him within the head.Armstrong beforehand pleaded responsible to assault with a harmful weapon and utilizing a firearm throughout against the law of violence in reference to Candler’s dying.In line with prosecutors, Knight and Armstrong went to Candler’s dwelling below orders from the prison-based Indian Brotherhood gang to query Candler about one other slaying however finally shot him.Knight faces as much as life in jail, however prosecutors will advocate a sentence of as much as 20 years, in keeping with the plea settlement Knight signed.

