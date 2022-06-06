Seminole Wrap: Who are Florida State’s 5 most important players for 2022?

The Florida State soccer season is slowly inching nearer, which provides us a possibility to check out the 12 months ahead from the macro stage, starting with the roster.

This employees is filled with gamers searching for their footing, attempting to make a status for themselves, attempting to make a splash. The question the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Max Escarpio, and Jon Marchant — tried to type out is who NEEDS to make that bounce for FSU to take a leap as a employees and program in 2022.

Take a take heed to who the blokes suppose has to step up this season and offers us your top-five throughout the suggestions and we’ll reply with our concepts as correctly.