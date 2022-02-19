Sen. Lankford stresses support for Ukraine, calls for preventing war between Ukraine, Russia

WASHINGTON () – U.S. Sen. James Land of Oklahoma spoke on the Senate floor Friday, voicing his support for the “free people of Ukraine” and calling for actions to prevent war between Ukraine and Russia.

Land spoke firmly, criticizing Russia, saying it has not abided by the 2015 Minsk Agreement that brought a ceasefire to a violent 10-month conflict in Eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists had taken over.

“Russia has gone back on its word on the Minsk Agreements. Russia’s gone back on its word on multiple different treaty agreements. We cannot trust what they say, but they should be able to trust what we will do if they choose to attack the free people of Ukraine,” Land said.

He then said the Biden Administration should do what it can to prevent war.

Sen. James Land speaking on the Senate floor.

“I firmly believe that the best thing we can do is to work to keep a war from ever starting rather than engage and try to stop it once it starts. We should speak clearly as a nation, we should speak clearly from the administration, we should speak clearly from Congress with a unified nonpartisan voice that the people of the United States want to do what it takes to keep a war from starting so that Europe doesn’t see yet another land war,” Land said.

Land said the U.S. needs to reassure the rest of the world that it will fulfill energy needs in the event Russia stops supplying energy resources.

“We should make the clear offer that we will provide energy to the rest of the world, that if Russia cuts them off, we will rapidly move to be able to fill the gap,” he said.

The Senator from Oklahoma shared a video of his Senate remarks on his Twitter account.

President Joe Biden said on Friday that he is convinced Russia will invade Ukraine.

Biden said U.S. troops will not fight in Ukraine if an invasion occurs, but America would provide support.

Russia has positioned between 169,000 and 190,000 personnel in and near Ukraine, up from around 100,000 on Jan. 30, according to Michael Carpenter, the permanent U.S. representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.