Sen. Rand Paul staffer’s parents speak out after he was ‘brutally attacked’ in DC

(WASHINGTON) — A staffer for Sen. Rand Paul was stabbed and seriously injured in Washington, D.C., on Saturday and a suspect has since been arrested, police and Paul’s office said Monday.

On Wednesday, victim Phillip Todd’s parents said in a statement that he was in “stable condition” after surgery and “is expected to make a full recovery due to his young age and good health.”

“He was randomly and brutally attacked by a person armed with a knife, who, according to the police report, attempted to kill him. The intervention of our son’s friend helped prevent the wounds from being fatal,” Chuck and Helen Todd said.

Phillip Todd is the chief economist for Paul on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, on which Paul sits as the ranking member.

Phillip Todd’s Leadership Connect profile lists him as having been with Paul’s office since 2021.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight,” Paul, R-Ky,. said in a statement to ABC News on Monday, adding, “I ask you to join [wife] Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions.”

According to a police report obtained by ABC News, officers first responded Saturday around 5:15 p.m. to a call about a stabbing on the 1300 block of H Street Northeast in the district.

Phillip Todd was treated on the scene for “stab wounds” and was seen by a witness “bleeding from the head,” the report states.

According to one of two witnesses cited in the report, the suspect had “popped out of the corner” and stabbed Phillip Todd multiple times as he and the witness were walking. He “was able to grab [the suspect’s] arms” and the witness with him tackled the suspect, “leading to a struggle between the parties,” the report states. Then, he and the witness ran as the suspect fled.

The first witness shouted to another about what was happening and that person called the authorities while they aided Phillip Todd, according to the report.

On Monday, D.C. police said that 42-year-old Glynn Neal, a D.C. resident, was arrested later on Saturday and had been charged with assault with intent to kill, wielding a knife, in connection with the attack. Court filings state that he has told officers he heard a voice was going to get him before the attack occurred.

Phillip Todd was hospitalized “for treatment of life-threatening injuries,” police said on Monday. His parents said in their statement Wednesday that he had “trauma surgery to address the wounds in his body. He also has a fracture on his skull, which will be treated with non-invasive neurosurgery.”

Chuck and Helen Todd said they were grateful for Paul and his chief of staff for visiting their son and praised the work of police and first responders while asking for privacy going forward.

“Most of all, we are impressed with the love and support of Phillip’s many friends, the Antioch Church, Washington D.C., his current and former colleagues, and even those Phillip doesn’t know personally,” they said.

“Our hope is that Washington D.C. continues to be the safe and beautiful city our son loves so much,” they said.

In his own statement, Paul said Monday: “We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

Neal, the suspect, will appear in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

A public defender representing him did not respond to a request for comment.