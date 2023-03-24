Senate considering changes to Oklahoma Turnpike Authority | Oklahoma

(The Center Square) – The Oklahoma Senate will consider a bill that would modify who has the authority to appoint members to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and would prohibit members from voting on any issues in which they have a direct financial interest.

“House Bill 2263 would evenly divide the appointment power between the House Speaker, Senate President Pro Tempore and the Governor to bring more transparency to the board,” said Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, who authored the bill.

The governor is the only one with authority to appoint members to the OTA.

HB 2263 passed the House of Representatives this week by an 89-3 vote. It would allow the House Speaker, Senate President Pro Tempore and the governor to each appoint two members to serve on the six-member board.

The bill would also reduce the term length for board members from eight to six years and specifies that appointed members can be removed at any time with cause by the appointing authority.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called for an investigative audit of the OTA earlier this month for what he called “improper contracting and purchasing practices; and inadequate internal financial controls.”

Drummond said the District Court found that the OTA willfully violated the Open Meeting Act and was accused of publishing vague agendas where the agency took action on a $15 billion turnpike expansion.

“I have had many conversations over the past few months with legislators, community leaders, private citizens and state employees who have expressed a wide array of concerns with the financial conduct of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority,” Drummond said in a letter to State Auditor Cindy Byrd. “Additionally, I am aware of a District Court’s finding that the OTA ‘willfully’ violated the Open Meeting Act. Such a blatant disregard for openness and transparency suggests to me a willingness to engage in any manner of unlawful conduct.”