Senate OKs bill removing health background for commissioner

Oklahoma’s well being commissioner would now not have to be a medical physician or have a background in well being administration underneath laws the state Senate handed Monday.The Senate permitted the invoice on a 31-15 vote, with a number of Republicans becoming a member of Democrats in opposition. The measure now heads to the Home for consideration.Beneath present legislation, the state well being commissioner should be a physician or have a doctoral diploma in public well being or a grasp’s diploma with 5 years of expertise in well being administration.The invoice by Republican Sen. Paul Rosino of Oklahoma Metropolis provides an exemption for candidates with a grasp’s diploma and expertise in managing a state company or “giant tasks.”Gov. Kevin Stitt’s first appointment to be Oklahoma’s Commissioner of Well being, lawyer Gary Cox, stepped down after the Senate didn’t assist his nomination amid issues that he lacked the {qualifications} to be commissioner. A invoice that may have adjusted these {qualifications} stalled within the Legislature in 2020.

