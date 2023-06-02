Senate passes debt ceiling bill, sending measure to Biden to avert default

Washington — The Senate on Thursday approved the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, a bipartisan bill aimed at suspending the debt ceiling and limiting federal spending. The bill passed by a bipartisan vote of 63 to 36, with both sides acknowledging that the deal negotiated by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was far from perfect but necessary to avoid a disastrous default. The legislation now heads to President Biden’s desk for signature.

Before the final passage, the Senate voted on 11 amendments to the bill, all of which failed. Four Democrats and an independent joined 31 Republicans in voting against the bill. They were Sens. John Fetterman, Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, and Bernie Sanders, who is an independent but caucuses with Democrats.

“We passed this critical legislation to support American families, preserve vital programs, and avoid catastrophic default — and I look forward to President Biden signing it without delay,” tweeted Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer following its passage. Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee was absent and was the lone senator who did not vote.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had said the U.S. risked default as soon as June 5 if the debt ceiling was not lifted before then.

Among the failed amendments was one from Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who sought to strike a provision in the bill that fast-tracks construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to carry natural gas from West Virginia to Virginia. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky offered an amendment with more dramatic spending cuts than those in the bill. GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah proposed an amendment to remove a portion of the bill that allows the Office of Management and Budget to waive some restrictions on spending if doing so is needed “for the delivery of essential services.”

The House passed the bill on Wednesday in anoverwhelming bipartisan vote, despite opposition from some conservatives and progressives. The bill suspends the $31.4 trillion borrowing limit until January 2025 and keeps spending flat for 2024 while imposing limits for 2025. The legislation also officially ends a student loan repayment freeze that has been in place during the pandemic, imposes stricter work requirements for food stamps, claws back some funding from the IRS and unspent COVID relief funds, and speeds up new energy projects.

The measure nearly failed on the way to the House floor, but it advanced and was ultimately passed. Now, it goes to President Biden’s desk for signature.

Trending News