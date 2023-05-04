Texas

Senior Day Caps Regular Season

May 4, 2023
HOUSTON – The University of Houston observe and box workforce is about to host the Tom Tellez Invitational on Friday, May fifth. The tournament will function Senior Day, honoring 20 seniors because the Cougars get ready to wrap up their common season earlier than heading to the American Athletic Conference Championships from May 12-14.

TOM TELLEZ INVITATIONAL
Dates | TimeFriday, May 5 | All Day
LocationCarl Lewis International Complex | Houston, Texas
TeamsHouston (host), Hill College, Jacksonville College (ladies simplest), Loyola-New Orleans (ladies simplest), Rice, SAGU (males simplest), Sam Houston, Southwestern (Tex.), SFA, Texas Lutheran, Texas Wesleyan
