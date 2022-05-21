Business

Sensexrebounds2.9%|BusinessNews,TheIndianExpress

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

DomesticstockmarketsonFridayralliedby2.9percentaidedbystrongglobalcues.LedbyRIL,thebenchmarkSensexsoared1,534pointsto54,326.39andtheNSENiftyindexrose457pointsto16,266.15amidacrosstheboardbuyingsupport.

However,LICsharesfellbyanother1.72percenttoRs826.25.RILshotupby5.77percenttoRs2,622.15.

“Themarketdisplayedaconfidentyetcalmrallythroughouttheday,supportedbyfortifiedglobalmarkets,especiallytheAsianmarket.TheChineseCentralbankcutakeyinterestratetosupportgrowth,injectingoptimismintoemergingmarkets,”saidVinodNair,headofresearchatGeojitFinancialServices.OnThursday,theSensexfell1,416points.Broadermarketsroseaswell.

OnWallStreet,theS&Pfell20percentfromitsJanuary3recordhighonFriday.At2:48pmET,theDowfell434.20points,or1.39percent,to30,818.93whiletheS&Pwasdown79.44points,or2.04percent,at3,821.35.







Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram