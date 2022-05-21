Sensexrebounds2.9%|BusinessNews,TheIndianExpress

DomesticstockmarketsonFridayralliedby2.9percentaidedbystrongglobalcues.LedbyRIL,thebenchmarkSensexsoared1,534pointsto54,326.39andtheNSENiftyindexrose457pointsto16,266.15amidacrosstheboardbuyingsupport.
However,LICsharesfellbyanother1.72percenttoRs826.25.RILshotupby5.77percenttoRs2,622.15.
“Themarketdisplayedaconfidentyetcalmrallythroughouttheday,supportedbyfortifiedglobalmarkets,especiallytheAsianmarket.TheChineseCentralbankcutakeyinterestratetosupportgrowth,injectingoptimismintoemergingmarkets,”saidVinodNair,headofresearchatGeojitFinancialServices.OnThursday,theSensexfell1,416points.Broadermarketsroseaswell.
OnWallStreet,theS&Pfell20percentfromitsJanuary3recordhighonFriday.At2:48pmET,theDowfell434.20points,or1.39percent,to30,818.93whiletheS&Pwasdown79.44points,or2.04percent,at3,821.35.