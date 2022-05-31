Sergio Perez: Red Bull driver signs contract extension with Formula One team to 2024



Crimson Bull’s Sergio Perez wins a delayed and rain-affected Monaco Grand Prix forward of Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez has signed a two-year contract extension with Crimson Bull.

The Mexican driver, who received the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, has now dedicated to the workforce till the top of the 2024 season.

Perez, 32, is at present third within the drivers’ world championship standings after ending fourth final 12 months.

“For me, this has been an unimaginable week, profitable the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver after which to observe that with saying I’ll proceed with the workforce till 2024 simply makes me extraordinarily glad,” Perez mentioned in an announcement.

“I’m so proud to be a member of this workforce and I really feel fully at dwelling right here now. We’re working very properly collectively and my relationship with Max (Verstappen), on and off the observe, is unquestionably serving to drive us ahead much more.

“Now we have constructed super momentum as a workforce and this season is exhibiting that, I’m excited to see the place that may take us all sooner or later.”

Crimson Bull Racing workforce boss Christian Horner mentioned: “Repeatedly he [Perez] has proved himself to not solely be an impressive workforce participant however as his stage of consolation has grown he has grow to be an actual power to be reckoned with on the sharp finish of the grid.

“For us, holding onto his tempo, race craft and expertise was a no brainer and we’re delighted that Checo will proceed to race for the workforce till 2024. In partnership with Max we imagine we’ve got a driver pairing that may convey us the most important prizes in F1.”

Brundle: Perez is proof good guys do win

In his newest column, Sky Sports activities F1’s Martin Brundle dissects the Monte Carlo drama – from the delayed begin to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc meltdown and Sergio Perez’s momentous win…

The excellent news from the Monaco Grand Prix is that good individuals actually do win.

Sergio Perez stays probably the most all the way down to earth and approachable individuals within the paddock and I am certain many F1 people had been able to share a tear with him on the rostrum. Congratulations to him and Crimson Bull.

His final six races have included two fourth-place finishes, a trio of second locations, and an excellent victory. If he hadn’t been obliged to yield to his teammate Max Verstappen every week earlier in Barcelona, he could be only one level off the championship lead, though it should be mentioned Max would seemingly have received on pure pace with more energizing tyres had they been allowed to battle.

Eleven years in the past, Sergio crashed in Monaco throughout qualifying and missed the race by way of concussion, which underlines properly the 32-year-old’s tenacity and continued pace, now with 220 GPs underneath his proper foot. These new ground-effect aerodynamic 2022 vehicles clearly go well with his driving model.