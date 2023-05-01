Serial killer Howell Donaldson​ pleads guilty to 4 murders in Florida

A Florida serial killer has admitted to 4 murders and has been sentenced to spend the remainder of his existence in jail, in accordance to officers on Monday. Howell Donaldson gunned down 4 other folks in the Seminole Heights segment of Tampa in 2017 when he was once 24 years previous. Until now, he had maintained his innocence. Donaldson pleaded guilty to 4 counts of first-degree homicide to keep away from being sentenced to dying, as a part of a plea deal, the Office of the State Attorney for the thirteenth Judicial Circuit has reported.

“There is no question this is and always will be a death penalty case,” mentioned State Attorney Suzy Lopez. “This coward committed unspeakable acts and wreaked havoc on our community for weeks on end. He will now be locked in a prison cell for the rest of his life where he will make no more headlines. We do this with the blessing of the victims’ family members who can now move forward without a lengthy trial or appeals process.”

CBS News reported in 2018 that the households of the sufferers had agreed with the prosecutors who have been pursuing the dying penalty in the case. However, Donaldson now faces 4 consecutive existence sentences as an alternative of the dying penalty.

The police had reported on the time of the murders that Donaldson killed 3 of the sufferers, Benjamin Edward Mitchell (22), Monica Caridad Hoffa (32), and Anthony Naiboa (20), in October 2017. Naiboa was once killed after taking the mistaken bus house from his new task. The serial killer fatally shot Ronald Felton (60) the next month. Felton was once crossing a side road when Donaldson killed him with a gun. The 4 fatal shootings took place inside 51 days in the early morning, in accordance to officers. Donaldson didn’t reside or paintings in the Seminole Heights group the place the shootings took place.

Donaldson was once arrested in November 2017. According to the arrest file, at the day of his arrest, he went to the McDonald’s the place he labored and gave a co-worker a bag for safekeeping whilst he ran an errand. The co-worker opened the bag, noticed a gun within, and alerted her supervisor, who contacted the police.

