Serie A club targets Summer Transfer move for Dessers

Serie A membership targets Summer time Switch transfer for Dessers
Cyriel Dessers might be on his technique to Serie A, after ending his journey in Feyenoord’s shirt.
Feyenoord selected to not train the choice to signal final season’s Europa Convention League prime scorer and the Ahead will return to his mum or dad Genk after the worldwide break with Nigeria.
With the switch window set to reopen subsequent month, Fiorentina may make a transfer for the 27-year-old following his good performances.
In response to 1908.nl, Fiorentina want to usher in Dessers as they seek for Dusan Vlahovic’s alternative, after the Serbian joined Juventus within the winter.
Racing Genk paid four million euros to signal the Nigerian from Heracles Almelo in the summertime of 2020 they usually’ll gladly enable him go away for identical worth.
Cyriel Dessers netted 22 targets from 43 appearances final season.
