Services held for Jacklyn Cazares, cousins Jayce Luevanos and Jailah Silguero in Uvalde

The Uvalde group mentioned goodbye to 3 extra Robb Elementary College college students on Friday.
9-year-old Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares and 10-year-old cousins Jayce Carmelo Luevanos and Jailah Nicole Silguero have been among the many 21 victims of a mass capturing on the faculty on Could 24.
Funerals started Monday and are scheduled via the top of the month.
Jayce Luevanos and Jaliah Silguero
A joint service for cousins Jayce and Jaliah was held Friday morning at Sacred Coronary heart Catholic Church.
Members of the family mentioned Jayce and Jaliah mentioned they didn’t need to go to highschool the morning of the capturing.
Jaliah’s mother mentioned that her daughter expressed eager to skip faculty, however didn’t give a motive.
“I feel she knew one thing was going to occur,” her mom, Veronica Luevanos, told Univision in Spanish between sobs.
Luevanos posted a photo on Facebook of her daughter’s customized casket. It was pink and white, and the TikTok emblem and a basketball have been painted on prime.
The identical morning, Jayce begged to go together with his grandmother to her great-granddaughter’s subject journey to the San Antonio Zoo, The Associated Press reported.
“He was so unhappy he couldn’t go,” his grandfather Carmelo Quiroz mentioned. “Perhaps if he would have gone, he’d be right here.”
Jayce is survived by his dad and mom and 4 siblings. Jailah is survived by her dad and mom and three siblings.
Jacklyn Cazares
Jacklyn’s funeral was held Friday afternoon at Sacred Coronary heart Catholic Church.
She cherished sage inexperienced, singing, making TikTok movies and speaking along with her buddies on Snapchat, her household wrote in her obituary. She cherished animals and dreamed of turning into a veterinarian.
“Jacklyn was a free spirit that was at all times prepared and wanting to assist others,” her obituary says.
The capturing occurred a couple of weeks earlier than Jacklyn would have turned 10.
“My child woman will at all times be with us and people she has touched,” Jackie’s father, Jacinto Cazares, wrote on Facebook the day after the capturing. “Could your passing not be in useless, one thing might be finished, I promise you.”
Jacklyn is survived by her dad and mom and two siblings.