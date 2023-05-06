Settlement money available to some TurboTax users





According to a contemporary file through CBS News, make a selection users of TurboTax is also eligible to obtain agreement bills of up to $85 every. This payout is a part of a $141 million agreement that Intuit, the makers of TurboTax, reached in a lawsuit that accused the corporate of deceiving positive decrease source of revenue consumers into paying for tax services and products that are meant to were supplied without cost.

This news is very important for affected users of the commonly used tax tool, who can have unknowingly paid for services and products that they had been entitled to obtain with none rate. As a part of the agreement settlement, eligible TurboTax users would possibly obtain a reimbursement for the quantity they paid for the useless services and products, as well as to the possible payout of up to $85.

