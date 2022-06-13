Seventh Haitian delegate in Florida for Special Olympics reported missing

A seventh member of Haiti’s delegation to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Florida has gone missing, 4 days after the primary six delegates vanished, officers stated.

Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, was final seen getting off a bus at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort in Lake Buena Vista, close to Orlando, on Saturday round 4:30 p.m., the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was scheduled to fly again to Haiti on Sunday in the early morning, however hasn’t been seen since getting off the bus, the sheriff’s workplace stated.

Wilguens was final seen carrying pink sandals, blue denims, and a white Special Olympics Shirt with “Haiti” written on it, in line with officers.

Individuals who make contact with Wilguens ought to “check his well-being,” the sheriff’s workplace warned.

Six Haitian delegates disappeared from the video games’ venue in Kissimmee, a part of Disney World’s property close to Orlando, on Tuesday, although no foul play was suspected, The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office stated on the time.

“All of them turned in their room keys, and left behind their personal bags and belongings,” a missing individuals bulletin for the group stated.

The six had been final seen on the video games’ venue about 2:30 p.m. on June 6, the sheriff’s workplace stated. Organizers of the video games stated giving the six missing individuals standing may hasten their protected return.

Sheriff’s officers stated all six had been scheduled to take part in the video games’ soccer competitors. Organizers stated one is an athlete and the 5 others are a part of Haiti’s delegation to the video games.

Organizers stated the athlete has an mental incapacity.

Sheriff’s officers named the missing as Antione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24; and Oriol Jean, 18.

“The reason for their departure from the Games is currently unknown,” organizers stated in their assertion. “The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern.”

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games lasted from June 5 to 12.



