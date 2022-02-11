Several armed, masked men rush into auto parts store in SE Houston, rob employees, customers

On Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at around 7:44 pm, four unknown males entered an auto parts store, located at the 4500 block of Griggs, in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON – Surveillance video released by Houston police shows four armed and masked men bum-rushing through the doors of a southeast Houston auto parts store late last year.

The robbery happened on Dec. 31 around 7:44 p.m. in the 4500 block of Griggs Road.

Video shows the robbers digging through customers’ and employees’ pockets and then swiping money from the cash registers before running out of the store.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or identification of the suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Watch the robbery below: