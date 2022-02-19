Several baby formulas recalled after complaints

WASHINGTON () – Families are being warned to take a closer look at their baby formulas following a recall and a warning by the FDA.

The Food and Drug Association warned consumers to stop using infant formula that is believed to have sent four children to the hospital and may have contributed to a death in one case.

On Thursday, Abbott issued a voluntary recall of powder formulas including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare. All of the recalled products were manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan.

Company officials say the products are being recalled after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula.

During testing at the Sturgis facility, investigators found evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii in the non-product contact areas.

So far, no distributed product has tested positive for either Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport.

“While Abbott’s testing of finished product detected no pathogens, we are taking action by recalling the powder formula manufactured in this facility with an expiration of April 1, 2022, or later. No Abbott liquid formulas, powder formulas, or nutrition products from other facilities are impacted by the recall,” the recall states.

Cronobacter sakazakii is commonly found in homes and can cause fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, or low energy. It can also lead to serious symptoms.

“We know parents depend on us to provide them with the highest quality nutrition formulas,” said Joe Manning, executive vice president, nutritional products, Abbott. “We’re taking this action so parents know they can trust us to meet our high standards, as well as theirs. We deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation will cause parents, caregivers and health care professionals.”

The products under recall have a multidigit number on the bottom of the container starting with the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after.

Credit: FDA

To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, visit similacrecall.comExternal Link Disclaimer and type in the code on the bottom of the package, or call +1-800-986-8540 (U.S.) and follow the instructions provided.