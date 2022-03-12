Several buildings damaged in Ocala during severe weather

OCALA, Fla — Ocala Police mentioned a number of buildings have been broken by a twister throughout extreme climate Saturday.
A number of buildings and automobiles close to the 3900 block of SR 200 have been broken. Police are reporting no accidents.
All lanes on SR 200 from SW 38 Ct. and SW 43 St. Rd. are blocked. A twister watch is in impact for NE Florida till 11 a.m.
Extreme T’Storm warnings issued; Twister Watch in impact for space till 11 a.m.
The NWS nonetheless has not formally dominated it a twister. They will not formally name it a twister till they full a harm survey