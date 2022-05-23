Several Deshaun Watson accusers to be interviewed on HBO

Several Deshaun Watson accusers will be interviewed on an HBO show airing early next week.

While the NFL has yet to decide what it is going to do about new Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, HBO is going ahead and airing a national TV interview featuring some of his accusers.

On Tuesday, May 24, HBO will air the episode of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel featuring an interview with several women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct. This interview airing at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday will “detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions” to the massive $230 million contract Watson signed with the Browns this offseason.

Though Watson has been cleared of all criminal charges, he faces many civil lawsuits, as well as any potential punishment coming from the NFL.

Several Deshaun Watson accusers will take part in an interview for HBO

Soledad O’Brien will be the one conducting the interview with the accusers. They will share their experiences for the first time in a national setting like this. While it takes great courage to come forward with something like this, Watson will have his day in court. However, his attorney Rusty Hardin does not feel optimistic about what all could be coming out of this TV interview on HBO.

Regardless of how the HBO interview goes, lawyers on both sides of these cases have agreed to not go to trial between Aug. 1, 2022 and March 1, 2023. This means if no resolution is met before Aug. 1 of this calendar year, it could mean another season of great uncertainty surrounding the quarterback’s fate in the NFL. If there is no resolution, he could be held out like he was all of 2021.

The sports media will react accordingly upon hearing what these women have to say to O’Brien.