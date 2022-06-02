Several killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital

Three individuals had been killed in a capturing Wednesday night on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Okla., police stated. The gunman can also be lifeless, in keeping with police.

The capturing occurred just a little earlier than 7 p.m. native time on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital, in keeping with the Tulsa Police Division. Officers responded to reviews of a person armed with a rifle within the hospital’s Natalie Constructing, police stated.

Police didn’t point out if there have been any extra accidents.

ACTIVE SHOOTER UPDATE: We are able to verify four individuals are deceased, together with the shooter, within the lively capturing scenario at St. Francis hospital campus.

Officers are nonetheless clearing the constructing. Extra data to observe. — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 1, 2022

Tulsa police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had been nonetheless canvassing the constructing as of seven:20 p.m. native time.

This can be a creating story. It will likely be up to date as extra data turns into obtainable.