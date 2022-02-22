Several vehicles destroyed after grass fire in west Oklahoma City







Several vehicles were destroyed after a grass fire in west Oklahoma City.High fire dangers in Oklahoma lead to ten cars being destroyed by flames that sparked in the grass near Interstate 40 and MacArthur Boulevard.Sky 5 flew over the scene just moments after fire crews arrived.Firefighters quickly evacuated Chick-fil-A, but most of the damaged cars belonged to their employees.”With this enormous south wind we have today, it didn’t take long for this fire to grow into the Chick-fil-A parking lot,” Scott Douglass of the Oklahoma City Fire Department said.KOCO 5 spoke with witnesses at the scene.”We watched the cars go up in flames. It happened so fast,” witness Nikki Davis said.>> Related: Grass fire along I-40 causes several vehicles to catch fire in west Oklahoma CityDavis saw a small grass fire along I-40 west.”I called it in. It started on I-40 on the off-ramp,” Davis said.The fire quickly grew into something much bigger.”I say in about 15 minutes it just all went up. It was popping, loud noises, things flying in the air. People running with buckets of water out of the restaurants trying to put it out,” Davis said.>> Related: Dry conditions create a high risk for fires in OklahomaThe fire quickly spread from the grass to a row of cars outside the restaurant.”As soon as the cars caught on fire and the fire department was on the scene, that was our first act was to evacuate everybody from the structure,” Douglass said.Ten employee cars caught fire and nine are destroyed. There was no damage inside of the restaurant.”There were three patients that were transported to local hospitals for smoke inhalation injuries. And all the Chick-fil-A employees were evaluated for smoke,” Douglass said.Fire crews are still investigating what could have caused it. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.

