Several Washington, D.C., schools evacuated after bomb threats

At least three schools in Washington, D.C, have been evacuated after bomb threats, the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia said Wednesday. Dunbar, Roosevelt and Ron Brown high schools were evacuated while police investigate, the department confirmed to CBS News.

This is the second day Dunbar was dealing with a threat. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was rushed out of an event at the high school on Tuesday over a bomb threat. Bomb units responded to the area and conducted a sweep of the school while students and teachers were evacuated. The school was later rendered safe and students were allowed to re-enter.

People leave Dunbar High School on February 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event by Secret Service agents following an apparent security concern. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP



“DC Public Schools has been made aware of security threats at Dunbar, Roosevelt and Ron Brown High Schools this afternoon. All students and staff were safely evacuated in accordance with DCPS protocols,” the public information officer for D.C. Public Schools said Wednesday.

“DC Public Schools values the safety of all our students, staff, and visitors and will continue to offer support to our school communities while the MPD investigations are ongoing.”