Severe Storm Watch extended until 1 a.m. | Texas News

Severe Storm Watch extended until 1 a.m.

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Storm Prediction Center has extended the the Severe Storm Watch for northeast Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas plus Caddo and Bossier parishes until 1 a.m.  Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain are possible.

Here is the forecast timeline from the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model starting at 1 a.m.:







11 PM Forecast










1 AM Forecast










3 AM Forecast










5 AM Forecast










7 AM Forecast




Storms increase in areal coverage and intensity during the late evening into the early morning hours of Sunday.  Then, the rain settles down by dawn.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, the KTBS 3 Weather App., ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates this evening.

