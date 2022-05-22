Severe Storm Watch extended until 1 a.m. | Texas News

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Storm Prediction Center has extended the the Severe Storm Watch for northeast Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas plus Caddo and Bossier parishes until 1 a.m. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain are possible.

Here is the forecast timeline from the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model starting at 1 a.m.:

Storms increase in areal coverage and intensity during the late evening into the early morning hours of Sunday. Then, the rain settles down by dawn.

