Severe storms for some tonight

Updated: 5:47 PM CST Feb 21, 2022



Thanks for logging on to ko cIO dot com as well as your KO CIO five mobile app slight risk for severe weather tonight for all of us in yellow tornado threat is primarily gonna stay across southern and southeastern Oklahoma tornado index is at a two on a 1 to 10 scale for all of us in green that goes from Holden ville to ADa to Pauls Valley just a little bit higher from Ardmore up to mcallister set of four elevated chance threat for hail. Mostly quarters with a small zone here seeing up the golf ball size hail Otherwise, for many of us were looking at winds around 50 to 60 MPH with any rain or even showers that will be moving in. So we’ll track him in here for you again, The biggest threat for severe weather is primarily going to stay down across the south. You see it right here south of holding Bill down towards our more near Calvin. Those will push into eastern Oklahoma and then we’ll just see a bunch of showers and a few storms going up early in the afternoon or early tomorrow morning. Although this risk for severe weather that we see here is going to be much, much lower so this wave will move out then, so much colder air moves in the threat for ice. We’re watching closely tonight on K. O. C. 05 news. Okay. Mhm