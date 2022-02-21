Severe storms hit Monday night

Although most of Monday will be dry, there is a risk for severe storms later in the night.>> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weatherKOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you should be ready for a risk of severe storms late Monday night. Open the video player above to see when severe weather could be in your area.The Oklahoma City metro and areas to the south and east have a slight risk for severe storms. A strip of the state north and west of the metro has a marginal risk.The biggest threat is for ping-pong-ball-sized hail, but a tornado risk exists. Jonathan says the Oklahoma City metro has a risk level of two out of 10 on the tornado index. Southeastern Oklahoma has a risk threat of four.Severe weather is expected in southwest Oklahoma between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., will come into central Oklahoma between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. and will continue into the eastern part of the state from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.A cold front should come in around 3 a.m. Tuesday and shut down the severe-weather threat. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter

Although most of Monday will be dry, there is a risk for severe storms later in the night.

KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you should be ready for a risk of severe storms late Monday night. Open the video player above to see when severe weather could be in your area.

The Oklahoma City metro and areas to the south and east have a slight risk for severe storms. A strip of the state north and west of the metro has a marginal risk.

The biggest threat is for ping-pong-ball-sized hail, but a tornado risk exists.

Jonathan says the Oklahoma City metro has a risk level of two out of 10 on the tornado index. Southeastern Oklahoma has a risk threat of four.

Severe weather is expected in southwest Oklahoma between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., will come into central Oklahoma between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. and will continue into the eastern part of the state from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.

A cold front should come in around 3 a.m. Tuesday and shut down the severe-weather threat.

