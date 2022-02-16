FORECAST: Severe storms tonight, then snow FORECAST: Severe storms tonight, then snow Updated: 9:59 AM CST Feb 16, 2022



good Wednesday everybody. Meteorologist Jonathan Condo here. It’s going to be warm windy today with severe storms coming in tonight. So we’ll look for a mostly cloudy skies in central and eastern Oklahoma. That’s the low clouds, gulf moisture coming in highs in the sixties, western Oklahoma drier, more sunshine warmer in the seventies. We all get south winds about 25 miles an hour. Now we may see rain today, maybe a shower not expecting severe in the afternoon. It’s a low chance central and eastern Oklahoma. Then tonight the chances of precipitation ramp up. So imagine we’re gonna have storms starting in western Oklahoma moving across the state will be severe between one and five a.m. And central Oklahoma. High chance of storms then as a cold front comes in on the back side, it’s a very strong front will have a change over to ice and snow. So we may have severe storms just south of the metro with snow in northern Oklahoma at the same time. Okay, let’s talk about the risk of severe weather here. There is a level two risk meaning scattered damage reports are expected tonight. It’s a slight risk. Main concern, ping pong ball sized hail. There is a tornado risk and then again there will be some very significant snow across northern Oklahoma. What do you got to do? We’ll make sure you’re tuning koto five news. We have a new hour long newscast at 11 am. Meteorologist Taylor taylor cox. She’ll have your tornado index storm timeline. We’ll show you how much snow to expect. You can’t join us then make sure you tune in koto five news at five and six o’clock tonight. Chief meteorologist Named Lane. He’ll be in with your updated forecast.