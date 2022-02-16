FORECAST: Severe storms tonight, then snow FORECAST: Severe storms tonight, then snow Updated: 4:33 AM CST Feb 16, 2022



good Wednesday morning, everybody. Meteorologist Jonathan Connor get ready. We’re gonna have storms coming in but they’re going to come in late tonight. So out the door this morning breezy, dry, mild 53 highs upper sixties. Yeah, there may be a shower this afternoon. It’s a low chance but there’s a pretty good chance for high chance. We’re gonna have storms coming in late tonight. So you gotta be storm ready today. Would be a good day. Maybe clean out the storm shelter. I know it’s only february but you may want to do that highs today sixties and seventies, so pretty cloudy, central and east. A lot more sunshine west. That’s where it’s gonna be a lot warmer south winds 25 miles an hour. Now maybe we have some marine today. Absolutely. It’s a low chance. Maybe modern chance. Eastern Oklahoma. I don’t think those would be severe. But we go to a red icon tonight that is for the risk of severe weather. It’s a high chance of thunderstorms coming out of the texas panhandle and really intensifying as they move across the state. Then on the backside of those severe storms will have a change over to a little ice and then snow in northern Oklahoma. By daybreak there is a significant risk of severe weather. The area highlighted in yellow. That’s a slight risk. That has to do with amount of damage reports. Main concern, ping pong ball size hail. But there is a tornado threat, make sure you’re tuning koto five news 4 37 o’clock this morning. I’m gonna break down that tornado threat show you the tornado index and then show you how much snow to expect across northern Oklahoma. Somebody could see about a half foot of snow by lunchtime on thursday.