Severe storms trigger tornado warning for parts of Orange, Seminole counties – WFTV

ORLANDO, Fla. — Strong storms triggered a tornado warning for parts of Orange and Seminole counties on Saturday evening.

9:35 p.m. update:

The tornado warning issued for parts of Orange and Seminole counties was cancelled by the National Weather Service at 9:30 p.m.

9:20 p.m. update:

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for areas of Orange and Seminole counties.

The warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m. for areas of Pine Hills, Altamonte Springs and Lockhart.

6:40 p.m. update:

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Seminole and Volusia counties including Deltona, Sanford and DeLand until 7 p.m.

6:20 p.m. update:

Afternoon storm activity moving through Central Florida has triggered several severe storm warnings.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Oviedo, Winter Springs and Casselberry until 6:30 p.m.

A Flood Advisory was also issued Saturday afternoon for parts of Brevard and Osceola counties.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Osceola, Brevard and Volusia counties near Yeehaw Junction that ended around 6 p.m.

Rain chances will be building over the next few hours, and some parts of Brevard County could really use it. Please take cover from the lightning if storms develop over your neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/reryq0IdFD — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 21, 2022

Original report:

Channel 9 is tracking storms moving through Central Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Look for drier skies for much of the day Saturday with highs in the 80s and a chance of more rain this afternoon.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there could be 2-4 inches of rainfall in some areas.

On Friday, heavy rains brought nearly 7 inches of rain to Leesburg.

Another round of heavy rain and storms is expected this afternoon and evening. Don’t be surprised if we see another 2-4″ in spots. pic.twitter.com/paSRzoe4p0 — Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) May 21, 2022

Rain chances for Sunday look to be about 50%.

Next week, expect a 30 to 40% chance of afternoon storms.

Saturday sunshine gives way to afternoon storms (WFTV)

