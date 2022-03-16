Trending News

Severe storms with threat of hail moving into Oklahoma

March 16, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
The risk for extreme storms will transfer into Oklahoma Thursday night.KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says storms will develop close to Lawton at 5 p.m. and monitor northeast. Areas in southern Oklahoma may see golf-ball-sized hail, whereas different elements of the state may see hail the scale of quarters.Damon has the most recent timeline for when you would see extreme climate in your space. Be sure you obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You may watch our staff protection on the app, too.>> Examine Stay, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Protection>> Obtain the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Obtain the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Fb>> “Comply with” KOCO 5 on Twitter



Source link

