Severe Thunderstorm Forces Evacuation of Thousands from Rose Bowl Music Festival.

During The Cruel World Music Festival at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, thousands of concertgoers were evacuated due to an unexpected thunderstorm. The festival’s featured headliners included Iggy Pop, Siouxsie, Billy Idol, and more. The event organizers stopped the concert during Iggy Pop’s performance and ordered everyone out after lightning was spotted near the venue. Officials Tweeted, “Due to severe weather, please exit the event site and move to your vehicles or protected areas outside of the event site for safety. The festival has been postponed until further notice. Please evacuate the festival site immediately. Use the nearest emergency exits.”

Thousands were evacuated during The Cruel World Music Festival at the Rose Bowl due to a severe thunderstorm warning on May 20, 2023. (@AlbertPBJ)

According to the National Weather Service, “We are tracking a strong thunderstorm moving southwest from near Mt. Wilson to between Pasadena and Monrovia. This storm may produce strong gusty winds, heavy downpours, lightning and small hail.” A new rescheduled date for the postponed festival has not been announced.





