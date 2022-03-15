Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for a few Oklahoma counties

A Extreme Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for just a few counties in Oklahoma. The warning extends till 7:45 p.m. for Bryan County. The warning extends till eight p.m. for Carter and Murray Counties.Stick with KOCO 5 for updates.

