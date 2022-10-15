Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Portion Of Eastern Oklahoma

Update: 10/15/22 3:30 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for a number of japanese Oklahoma counties till 11 p.m. Saturday.

The counties embody Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah.

—

The battle between seasons underway! Temps are warming back-up Saturday earlier than storm possibilities in a single day.

The extreme threats will are available later tonight for components of the state.

After storm possibilities tonight, issues begin to calm down going into subsequent week.