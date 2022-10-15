Oklahoma

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Portion Of Eastern Oklahoma

October 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


Update: 10/15/22 3:30 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for a number of japanese Oklahoma counties till 11 p.m. Saturday.

The counties embody Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah.

The battle between seasons underway! Temps are warming back-up Saturday earlier than storm possibilities in a single day.

STORM ZONE 10/15/22 UPDATED

The extreme threats will are available later tonight for components of the state.

TEMPS & RAIN CHANCES 10/15/22

After storm possibilities tonight, issues begin to calm down going into subsequent week.

