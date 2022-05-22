Severe weather chances return to Southwest Florida

Hot and humid weather re-enters the forecast this afternoon. Most of us will experience highs in the 90s with scattered showers and storms beginning in the late afternoon.

Nearly all of Saturday’s rain chances will hold off until after lunchtime. In the meantime, we will all remain dry all morning.

Hail, isolated flooding, and damaging winds will be the primary hazards within our strongest storms.

Our boating forecast will feature moderate chop in our bays and two to three-foot wave heights in the Gulf. Boaters may also encounter thunderstorms this evening and into Saturday night.

Related