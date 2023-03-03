Severe weather erupts in southeast Oklahoma, Tulsa risk slight – 102.3 KRMG

TULSA — Oklahoma has already had an excessively lively spring typhoon device, with information set 3 months operating for the choice of tornadoes that have shaped.

Thursday, extra serious weather threatened to spin up, basically alongside the Oklahoma-Texas state line and pushing north and east into western Arkansas.

Meteorologist Brad McGavock on the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa informed KRMG overdue Thursday afternoon that whilst the risk of serious weather in the metro exists, it’s slightly low.

“Definitely, the better risk of overnight and evening severe weather is going to be south of Tulsa, primarily, it looks like, along and south of Interstate 40,” McGavock stated.

“The heavy rain corridor also looks to largely be southeast of I-44, though we will get a good rain, likely, here in Tulsa,” he added.

Predictions previous in the week of a imaginable snow match haven’t panned out, he stated, as temperatures gained’t be low sufficient to permit any flakes which may fall to closing very lengthy.

The KRMG Storm Center will probably be tracking the storms as a precaution.

