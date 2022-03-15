Severe weather forecast in South, wildfires in West

KABC/ABC Information

(NEW YORK) — After a weekend of chilly temperatures, snowstorms and heavy winds on the East Coast, a brand new storm is making its strategy to the South.

Southern states similar to Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana ought to be on alert for extreme thunderstorms the place damaging winds, hail and some tornadoes shall be potential. This storm will transfer throughout the South within the subsequent few days with heavy rain inflicting a menace for extra extreme climate.

In the meantime within the West, a number of storms will proceed to maneuver by way of the realm with heavy rains starting from Washington to Northern California. The San Francisco bay space might get much-needed rain Monday night time into Tuesday morning.

Within the Pacific Northwest, heavy snow is predicted in components of the Washington space and some inches coming to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Forward of the western storms, wildfires are being fueled by the wind and dry climate from Southern California to Texas.

Greater than 100 firefighters have been battling a brush fireplace Sunday night time from the air and the bottom within the Hansen Dam Recreation Space, close to Pacoima, California.. The fireplace escalated to “Main Emergency” standing inside the 10 p.m. hour.

Simply after 11 p.m., crews appeared to get the higher hand with “a nicely coordinated air assault mixed with a relentless ground-based offense with firefighting hand traces and hand instruments,” based on the Los Angeles Fireplace Division.

Firefighters contained the Hansen Fireplace to 4 acres, based on officers. Crews will proceed working the hearth’s perimeter with hose traces, hand instruments, and heavy gear all through the night time to extinguish scorching spots.

There are not any constructions threatened at the moment, and no accidents have been reported. Officers stated there are at the moment no evacuations.

The reason for the hearth is below investigation.

