Severe weather forecast in South, wildfires in West

Storms will hit the East Coast and South, whereas wildfires spark within the West.
After a weekend of chilly temperatures, snowstorms and heavy winds on the East Coast, a brand new storm is making its approach to the South.
Southern states akin to Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana needs to be on alert for extreme thunderstorms the place damaging winds, hail and some tornadoes might be attainable. This storm will transfer throughout the South within the subsequent few days with heavy rain inflicting a menace for extra extreme climate.
In the meantime within the West, a number of storms will proceed to maneuver by way of the realm with heavy rains starting from Washington to Northern California. The San Francisco bay space might get much-needed rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
Within the Pacific Northwest, heavy snow is anticipated in components of the Washington space and some inches coming to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Forward of the western storms, wildfires are being fueled by the wind and dry climate from Southern California to Texas.
Greater than 100 firefighters had been battling a brush fireplace Sunday evening from the air and the bottom within the Hansen Dam Recreation Space, close to Pacoima, California.. The fireplace escalated to “Main Emergency” standing throughout the 10 p.m. hour.
Simply after 11 p.m., crews appeared to get the higher hand with “a properly coordinated air assault mixed with a relentless ground-based offense with firefighting hand traces and hand instruments,” in keeping with the Los Angeles Hearth Division.
Firefighters contained the Hansen Hearth to 4 acres, in keeping with officers. Crews will proceed working the hearth’s perimeter with hose traces, hand instruments, and heavy gear all through the evening to extinguish sizzling spots.
There aren’t any constructions threatened right now, and no accidents have been reported. Officers mentioned there are at the moment no evacuations.
The reason for the hearth is beneath investigation.