Severe weather outbreak possible in South today

Millions throughout South face risk of bad storms

The FOX Forecast Center shall be busy monitoring thunderstorms shifting throughout the South on Thursday as a serious weather outbreak seems possible. Tornadoes, harmful wind gusts and massive hail are all possible with any serious storms that expand. The perhaps house for serious storms covers a big swath of the southern U.S., from Texas and Oklahoma eastward into Mississippi and western Alabama. The house of very best worry stretches from close to Dallas-Fort Worth eastward throughout the Ark-La-Tex area and into south-central Arkansas. Flash flooding could also be most likely from northeastern Texas and jap Oklahoma into the mid-South and the decrease Ohio Valley. Now is a great time to check your weather protection plans and make sure you have a couple of techniques to obtain weather signals.

Winter typhoon beginning run at Midwest, Northeast

After dumping a number of ft of snow in California previous this week that brought on the closure of Yosemite National Park, the Southwest gets the majority of the snow on Thursday. The typhoon liable for the entire nasty weather around the U.S. this week is headed north from there, bringing a large swath of snow to the Midwest and Northeast via Friday. The very best totals are anticipated throughout internal parts of New England.

