Severe weather threat in Central Texas Friday afternoon

In Central Texas, it is very important to stick up-to-date with the weather forecast to organize for any doubtlessly serious storms. The 6 News Weather Team provides an hourly forecast that will help you plan your day accordingly. Additionally, you’ll be able to simply monitor the forecast in real-time with the reside interactive radar.

If you might have any weather footage or movies to percentage, you’ll be able to textual content them to 254-777-6000. Alternatively, you’ll be able to obtain the 6 News App from the App Store to obtain reside radar, the newest forecast, and use the Near Me function to ship footage and movies during the app.

According to the 6 News Weather Team, serious storms are anticipated to hit Central Texas on Friday afternoon, so it is the most important to stick knowledgeable. The day is predicted to be heat and muggy as a robust chilly entrance strikes in, developing favorable stipulations for serious storms across the I-35 hall by means of 5 p.m.

The house that are supposed to be probably the most mindful and ready for serious weather spans from San Saba thru College Station. Other spaces are classified as a slight chance for serious weather however will have to nonetheless take important precautions.

The hurricane’s arrival brings the danger of destructive winds, hail, and tornadoes. There are lately no fast threats of serious weather, however this case may just alternate because the day passes. It is very important to stick up to date often.

By 9 p.m., showers and storms are anticipated to go away Central Texas, leaving in the back of cooler temperatures for the weekend. The weather for the next days is printed under:

Sunday: Sunny with highs close to 81°, wind round W 5-10 mph

Monday: Sunny with highs close to 81°, wind round SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs close to 80°, wind round SE 10 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs close to 80°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs close to 82°

Stay knowledgeable and ready for serious weather by means of checking the 6 News Weather Team’s hourly forecast and reside interactive radar often. Remember to take all important precautions and keep protected.

