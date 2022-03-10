Sevilla vs. West Ham odds, expert picks, how to watch, live stream: UEFA Europa League bets for March 10, 2022

With six Europa League championships, Sevilla is essentially the most profitable crew within the historical past of the European competitors. The membership will proceed its quest for a seventh title when it hosts West Ham United in a Spherical of 16 matchup on Thursday. West Ham has by no means gained the UEL earlier than, however soundly gained its group to advance to the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Spherical of 16. You’ll be able to see what occurs once you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Sevilla vs. West Ham United is about for 12:45 p.m. ET from Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Spain. Caesars Sportsbook lists Sevilla because the +110 favourite (threat $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute cash line within the newest West Ham vs. Sevilla odds. West Ham is the +280 underdog, whereas a draw is +210. The over-under for whole targets is 2.5.

watch West Ham vs. Sevilla

Sevilla vs. West Ham date: Thursday, March 10

Sevilla vs. West Ham time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs. West Ham streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for West Ham vs. Sevilla

Earlier than you tune in to Thursday’s match, it is advisable to see the Sevilla vs. West Ham picks from SportsLine’s soccer insider Martin Green. After working within the sports activities betting trade for a number of years, Inexperienced grew to become knowledgeable sports activities author and handicapper and has lined the sport worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Inexperienced has generated effectively over $37,000 for $100 bettors for the reason that 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the heart beat of the sport everywhere in the globe.

For West Ham vs. Sevilla, Inexperienced is backing each groups to attain at +100 odds. West Ham normally performs in free-flowing video games when it travels, as three of its final 4 street matches have seen each groups get on the scoreboard. The identical goes for six of its final eight away video games, whereas each groups have scored in three of Sevilla’s final 4 dwelling contests.

Sevilla is averaging greater than two targets per sport when it performs at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, the place it should welcome a West Ham crew taking part in in its third immediately sport. Inexperienced sees little problem in Sevilla making the most of these circumstances and discovering the again of the web. Whereas Sevilla’s protection is often elite, will probably be a shell of its former self on Thursday. Sevilla may very well be lacking 9 gamers of its first-team squad, together with high defensive items in Diego Carlos, Gonzalo Montiel and Fernando, giving West Ham a robust probability at scoring.

“Carlos and Montiel are key defenders and Fernando is a robust holding midfielder, so that might give West Ham’s assault a lift,” Inexperienced advised SportsLine. “Fellow midfielder Thomas Delaney is suspended. In assault, Sevilla has sufficient inventive gamers to make up for the absence of [Papu] Gomez.”

