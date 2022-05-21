()SewMuchSoulConferencecelebratesAfricanAmericanquiltingtraditionincollaborationwithBrotherInternationalCorporation|Pressreleases

()SewMuchSoulConferencecelebratesAfricanAmericanquiltingtraditionincollaborationwithBrotherInternationalCorporation
(BlackPRWire)Hyattsville,MD –
“ThroughtheSewMuchSoulconference,wearerecognizingandhonoringtheAfricanAmericaninfluenceintheartofquilting,”statedCecilyHabimana,co-founderandco-ownerofSewCreativeLounge.“Weareteachingthenextgenerationofquilters,artistsandcreativesandkeepingourculturaltraditionsalive.”
“BrotherisproudtobeasupporteroftheSewMuchSoulConference:QuiltingEdition.WeunderstandtheimportanceofelevatingBlackAmericanvoicestoconnect,engage,andcollaboratetoadvancemoreinclusiveanddiverseperspectiveswithinthesewingindustry,”statedJimPrice,SeniorDirectorofMarketing,HomeApplianceDivision,BrotherInternationalCorporation.
AboutSewCreativeLounge
SewCreativeLoungeisaplacetodiscovertheartandjoyofsewinginafun,socialenvironment.Launchedin2014asapop-upsewingexperience,SewCreativeLoungehasexpandedintoasewingstudioofferingvirtualandin-personclasses,customfabrics,andsewingsupplies,kitsandmerchandise.SewCreativeLoungeisalsocommittedtonurturingthenextgenerationofdesignersandentrepreneursbyofferingadesignscholarshipforHowardUniversitystudents,andhostingayouthentrepreneurshipclub.SewCreativeLoungeoffersanewwaytolearnanoldskill.
AboutBrotherInternationalCorporation
BrotherInternationalCorporationhasearneditsreputationasapremierproviderofhomeofficeandbusinessproducts,productsforthesewingandcraftingenthusiastaswellasindustrialsolutionsthatrevolutionizethewayweliveandwork.BrotherInternationalCorporationisawholly-ownedsubsidiaryofBrotherIndustriesLtd.Withworldwidesalesexceeding$6billion,thisglobalmanufacturerwasstartedmorethan100yearsago.Bridgewater,NewJerseyisthecorporateheadquartersforBrotherintheAmericas.Ithasfullyintegratedsales,marketingservices,manufacturing,researchanddevelopmentcapabilitieslocatedintheU.S.Inadditiontoitsheadquarters,BrotherhasfacilitiesinCalifornia,IllinoisandTennessee,aswellassubsidiariesinCanada,Brazil,Chile,Argentina,PeruandMexico.Formoreinformation,visit
