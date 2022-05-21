()SewMuchSoulConferencecelebratesAfricanAmericanquiltingtraditionincollaborationwithBrotherInternationalCorporation|Pressreleases

Business

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
(BlackPRWire)Hyattsville,MD TheSewMuchSoulConference:QuiltingEditionreturnsthisweekend,May20thto22ndfeaturingdiversequilters,fabricandtextileartists,andcreativesinthequiltingandsewingindustry.HostedbySewCreativeLounge,thisfreeonlineconferenceoffersmorethantenquiltingclasses.Attendeeswilllearnavarietyofquiltingtechniquesincludingappliqué,improvandmachinequilting.TheconferencewillalsohaveadiscussionaboutthestorytellingandmeaningofquiltingintheAfricanAmericancommunity.InpartnershipwithBrotherInternationalCorporation,attendeesareeligibletowinaBrothersewingmachineandproductdiscounts.SewCreativeLoungewillalsogiveawayaquiltingbooksignedbyfabricartistBisaButler,knownforhervibrant,quiltedportraitscelebratingBlacklife.

“ThroughtheSewMuchSoulconference,wearerecognizingandhonoringtheAfricanAmericaninfluenceintheartofquilting,”statedCecilyHabimana,co-founderandco-ownerofSewCreativeLounge.“Weareteachingthenextgenerationofquilters,artistsandcreativesandkeepingourculturaltraditionsalive.”

“BrotherisproudtobeasupporteroftheSewMuchSoulConference:QuiltingEdition.WeunderstandtheimportanceofelevatingBlackAmericanvoicestoconnect,engage,andcollaboratetoadvancemoreinclusiveanddiverseperspectiveswithinthesewingindustry,”statedJimPrice,SeniorDirectorofMarketing,HomeApplianceDivision,BrotherInternationalCorporation.

AboutSewCreativeLounge

SewCreativeLoungeisaplacetodiscovertheartandjoyofsewinginafun,socialenvironment.Launchedin2014asapop-upsewingexperience,SewCreativeLoungehasexpandedintoasewingstudioofferingvirtualandin-personclasses,customfabrics,andsewingsupplies,kitsandmerchandise.SewCreativeLoungeisalsocommittedtonurturingthenextgenerationofdesignersandentrepreneursbyofferingadesignscholarshipforHowardUniversitystudents,andhostingayouthentrepreneurshipclub.SewCreativeLoungeoffersanewwaytolearnanoldskill.

AboutBrotherInternationalCorporation

BrotherInternationalCorporationhasearneditsreputationasapremierproviderofhomeofficeandbusinessproducts,productsforthesewingandcraftingenthusiastaswellasindustrialsolutionsthatrevolutionizethewayweliveandwork.BrotherInternationalCorporationisawholly-ownedsubsidiaryofBrotherIndustriesLtd.Withworldwidesalesexceeding$6billion,thisglobalmanufacturerwasstartedmorethan100yearsago.Bridgewater,NewJerseyisthecorporateheadquartersforBrotherintheAmericas.Ithasfullyintegratedsales,marketingservices,manufacturing,researchanddevelopmentcapabilitieslocatedintheU.S.Inadditiontoitsheadquarters,BrotherhasfacilitiesinCalifornia,IllinoisandTennessee,aswellassubsidiariesinCanada,Brazil,Chile,Argentina,PeruandMexico.Formoreinformation,visitwww.brother.com.

