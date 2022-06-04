Sexual act causes 2-vehicle collision in Florida, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – A two-vehicle collision in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this week resulted in quite a lot of accidents, nevertheless the rationale for the crash is what’s unusual.

The crash occurred Thursday merely sooner than 7 p.m. when an SUV hit an oncoming FedEx truck, in accordance with ABC affiliate WPLG. First responders determined that the girl contained within the SUV was performing a intercourse act on the male driver on the time of the crash.

“The driving force of the SUV sustained accidents to his personal space attributable to what was happening (and certain brought about the collision),” Fort Lauderdale Hearth Rescue instructed WPLG.

The 2 people within the FedEx truck had minor accidents.

It’s unclear whether or not or not anyone may be charged.